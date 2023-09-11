Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ballygunner GAA made history over the weekend, winning a tenth consecutive Waterford senior hurling championship.
The final marked their 55th consecutive win, no small feat.
The win is a new record, both in Waterford, and in any of the other established hurling counties.
