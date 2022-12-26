Charlie Bird Climb and Vicky Phelan tributes: Memorable moments from this year’s Late Late Show

THE LATE LATE Show is a staple of Irish television and the second longest running late-night talk show in the world.

There have been many memorable moments over the past year and we’ve ranked some of them below.

Vicky Phelan

On 14 November, celebrated campaigner Vicky Phelan died at the age of 48.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014, and The Journal remembered her as “a tenacious, adored campaigner who strengthened the voice of women in Ireland”.

The Late Late Show paid tribute to Phelan after her death:

Eamon Dunphy also paid tribute to Phelan in a very emotional interview:

Charlie Bird

In April, people up and down the country endeavoured to “Climb With Charlie” to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

It came in the months after former RTÉ journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird revealed he has MND.

Charlie climbed Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo on 2 April and spoke to Ryan Tubridy on the eve of the climb:

Ashling Murphy

In January, the nation was shocked to learn of the death of Ashling Murphy.

The 23-year-old school teacher was fatally attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore on 12 January.

Then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin appeared on The Late Late Show to give his reaction:

Music was a big part of Ashling’s life and some of the country’s most talented musicians paid tribute to her also:

Singer-songwriter Emma Langford also gave an emotionally charged performance:

Advertisement

Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine in February and in an episode in early March, The Late Late Show paid tribute to the people of Ukraine.

Aslan were guests on the show and performed “Crazy World”, which Tubridy said “fitted nicely in a strange and sad way”.

St Patrick’s Special

On the show’s St Patrick’s Day special, gold medal Olympian Boxer Kelly Harrington appeared on the show to give a special rendition of “Grace”, sat alongside actor John C. Reilly.

Reilly also got in on the action, with an impressive rendition of “Raglan Road”.

Dara Ó Briain

The comedian was a guest in April and spoke about the journey to finding out who his birth mother was.

Ó Briain was told at an early age that he had been adopted and spoke to Tubridy about the moment he met her:

The Late Late Toy Show

The Toy Show is always sure to provide memorable moments and this year was no different.

Cuckoo’s Nest consists of Maureen Codd and 14 of her grandchildren.

Maureen introduced to music to her grandchildren and they were one of the stand-out acts, performing this special medley of songs.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fan Cealan Green was given the gift of a lifetime when he scored a goal on Liverpool goalie Caoimhín Kelleher and was given the opportunity to watch the team play at Anfield.

Love Island

This summer, millions were engrossed in the trials and tribulations of the latest series of Love Island (for those who don’t get the hype, we have an Explainer here).

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were eventually named the winning couple, and Ekin-Su spoke to The Late Late Show about how she dealt with being bullied in school: