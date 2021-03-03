Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

A defaced mural of Greta Thunberg in Dublin. Source: Rollingnews.ie

Ireland and the EU both strongly criticised the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend a grace period that was given to supermarkets in Great Britain exporting agri-foods to Northern Ireland.

the UK’s decision to unilaterally extend a grace period that was given to supermarkets in Great Britain exporting agri-foods to Northern Ireland. 25 deaths and 566 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.

and 566 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland. The president of the University of Limerick (UL) said she would meet with gardaí after large groups of people were filmed drinking and gathering near the college’s campus.

near the college’s campus. A protester accused of launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday was granted bail.

at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin on Saturday was granted bail. The HSE failed to hit the Government’s target of administering 100,000 vaccine doses last week due to delivery issues with the AstraZeneca dose.

last week due to delivery issues with the AstraZeneca dose. The Taoiseach told the Dáil that there has “without question, been bumps along the way ” with the vaccination roll out.

” with the vaccination roll out. The Tánaiste said he expects more than 80% of people will be offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.

will be offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June. A teenage boy who was driving a car at a minimum speed of 119km/h in a 50km/h zone when he crashed in Cork city, causing the death of a 16-year-old girl and permanent injury to a 17-year-old boy, was detained for four years.

INTERNATIONAL

Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence to a committee at Holyrod in Edinburgh. Source: PA

#SCOTLAND: Nicola Sturgeon insisted “I would never have wanted to ‘get’ Alex Salmond”, as she told a Holyrood committee she had “no motive, intention, (or) desire” for such action against her predecessor

#SWEDEN: A man in his 20s attacked eight people with a “sharp object,” seriously injuring two, in the Swedish city of Vetlanda this afternoon, police have said.

#ROYALS: Buckingham Palace is to investigate allegations of bullying made against Meghan Markle by former royal staff.

PARTING SHOT

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

The beloved country music star Dolly Parton has received the Covid-19 vaccine she helped to fund.

The singer (75) posted a video of herself receiving the jab and broke into song inspired by her inoculation.

To the tune of Jolene, Parton sang: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”