Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- A meteorologist at Met Éireann said it was not clear until this morning that the snow was going to be as widespread and heavy as it became.
- Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets near the International Protection Office in Dublin appealed for help after the heavy snow caused their tents to collapse and soaked their belongings.
- President Michael D Higgins will remain in hospital over the weekend to monitor his blood pressure.
- A Waterford man pleaded guilty over a seizure of about €8.5 million of cocaine allegedly flown into the midlands in 2022.
- Former president Mary McAleese said that she intends to vote Yes in both of the referendums being held next week.
- Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen admitted there was ‘no point whinging’ as he accepted the party’s surprise decision to add two candidates to his European election ticket.
- Two people died after a three-vehicle collision in Belfast last night.
- A meeting held between the RTÉ board and Media Minister Catherine Martin was described as “positive” by both parties.
- Gardaí seized a number of items as part of an investigation into an alleged incident of a League of Ireland player being approached to take part in spot fixing.
- A new plan which aims to stop waste growth in Ireland over the next six years was launched.
- Brian Kerr returned to the Republic of Ireland set-up, 19 years after the end of his tenure as manager.
INTERNATIONAL
#GOLAN Our News Correspondent Niall O’Connor reported from Syria on how the Irish Defence Forces suffering from below the required levels of personnel has meant Ireland has been forced to pull out of its mission there – but this may also mean a change to smaller “more impactful” missions.
#GAZA: Israel was widely condemned after its soldiers reportedly opened fire on a crowd of civilians who were desperately trying to access food in Gaza. Over 100 people were killed in what the region’s health ministry called a “massacre”.
#RUSSIA: Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow today, with some mourners shouting ‘Forgive us!’ as the opposition leader’s coffin arrived.
#UK: George Galloway declared himself ‘MP for Gaza’ after a chaotic British by-election campaign.
PARTING SHOT
A new drone delivery service in west Dublin has seen several complaints from frustrated locals.
The company behind the high-flying food, Manna, is an Irish start up from entrepreneur Bobby Healy.
It began trials of its services in Blanchardstown this month and is due to begin its full operation next week.
Reporter Muiris O’Cearbhaill visited the company this week where Healy outlined its plans for the future – and how he intends to address the wrong sort of buzz generated in D15.
