Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

Lousy Smarch weather dominated today for a large portion of the country.
21 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

unnamed (24) Some revellers from today's snow earlier. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

niall syria pic Irish peacekeepers during their medal parade yesterday in Syria. Niall O'Connor / The Journal

#GOLAN Our News Correspondent Niall O’Connor reported from Syria on how the Irish Defence Forces suffering from below the required levels of personnel has meant Ireland has been forced to pull out of its mission there – but this may also mean a change to smaller “more impactful” missions.

#GAZA: Israel was widely condemned after its soldiers reportedly opened fire on a crowd of civilians who were desperately trying to access food in Gaza. Over 100 people were killed in what the region’s health ministry called a “massacre”.

#RUSSIA: Thousands attended the funeral of Alexei Navalny in Moscow today, with some mourners shouting ‘Forgive us!’ as the opposition leader’s coffin arrived.

#UK: George Galloway declared himself ‘MP for Gaza’ after a chaotic British by-election campaign. 

PARTING SHOT

A new drone delivery service in west Dublin has seen several complaints from frustrated locals.

The company behind the high-flying food, Manna, is an Irish start up from entrepreneur Bobby Healy.

It began trials of its services in Blanchardstown this month and is due to begin its full operation next week.

Reporter Muiris O’Cearbhaill visited the company this week where Healy outlined its plans for the future – and how he intends to address the wrong sort of buzz generated in D15.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
