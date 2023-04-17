The Remote: The homelessness crisis, hijackings and a diplomatic drama

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

Am I Here? (RTÉ One, Monday 17 April, 9.35pm)

“If the people of Ireland turned their back on the homeless people, we’d all die in a week. I wouldn’t last a week without the help of the public. I wouldn’t last a week.”

Am I Here is Alex Fegan’s latest documentary, looking at the lives of those in Ireland who are living in homelessness. The documentary tells the story of a wide array of people victimised by Ireland’s housing crisis, telling their stories, sharing their experience, and appealing for empathy.

Hijacked: Flight 73 (NOW TV, April 18)

“Before Pan AM 73 – people went home alive from hijackings. But after that – the game changed.”

There’s no getting away from it, attempted high-octane documentaries are a dime-a-dozen these days, and most flatter to deceive. This week will see yet another such doc drop, but the trailer does promise an exploration of one of the first fatal hijackings in history, with contributions from survivors themselves.

If you’re a fan of documentaries you’re going to watch this one anyway, so let’s hope it doesn’t disappoint.

The Diplomat (Thursday 20 April, Netflix)

Keri Russell stars in a new Netflix political series in the style of The Night Agent, which will tell the story of Russell as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, tasked with preventing war across continents. It’s helmed by Deborah Cahn, famous for writing 34 episodes of the West Wing, so fans of political drama will want to check this out.