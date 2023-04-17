Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 17 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# the remote
The Remote: The homelessness crisis, hijackings and a diplomatic drama
What will you be watching?
1.1k
0
1 hour ago

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at upcoming TV highlights.

From drama and comedy, to factual and reality TV, we’ll bring you our picks to watch out for from both traditional broadcasters and the main streaming services.

Am I Here? (RTÉ One, Monday 17 April, 9.35pm)

001deb81-614

“If the people of Ireland turned their back on the homeless people, we’d all die in a week. I wouldn’t last a week without the help of the public. I wouldn’t last a week.”

Am I Here is Alex Fegan’s latest documentary, looking at the lives of those in Ireland who are living in homelessness. The documentary tells the story of a wide array of people victimised by Ireland’s housing crisis, telling their stories, sharing their experience, and appealing for empathy.

Hijacked: Flight 73 (NOW TV, April 18)

“Before Pan AM 73 – people went home alive from hijackings. But after that – the game changed.” 

There’s no getting away from it, attempted high-octane documentaries are a dime-a-dozen these days, and most flatter to deceive. This week will see yet another such doc drop, but the trailer does promise an exploration of one of the first fatal hijackings in history, with contributions from survivors themselves.

If you’re a fan of documentaries you’re going to watch this one anyway, so let’s hope it doesn’t disappoint.

The Diplomat (Thursday 20 April, Netflix)

Keri Russell stars in a new Netflix political series in the style of The Night Agent, which will tell the story of Russell as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, tasked with preventing war across continents. It’s helmed by Deborah Cahn, famous for writing 34 episodes of the West Wing, so fans of political drama will want to check this out.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     