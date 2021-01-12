#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

The Remote: Tales of Irish romance, a Welsh serial killer and some American Gods

Here are some TV highlights from the week ahead.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
34 minutes ago 2,071 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321700

THE REMOTE IS our weekly look at the upcoming TV listings. What With Everything, people are at home a bit more than usual these days so we’ve got you covered whether you want a solo TV night or one for all the family.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something about Ireland’s most famous love triangle

Kitty Kiernan with dog Kitty Kiernan in a newly colourised photo. Source: Bo Media

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a new six-part series that looks at some of the iconic romantic relationships throughout Ireland’s history. 

The first episode looks at the famous love triangle involving Michael Collins, Kitty Kiernan and Collins’ friend and fellow revolutionary Harry Boland.

Later in the series we’ll learn about the stormy passion of the ‘Pirate Queen’ Grace O’Malley and Oscar Wilde’s scandalous affair with Lord Alfred Douglas. 

The show features colourised images from the same people that made the best-selling book from Christmas just past Old Ireland in Colour. 

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 8.30pm on TG4

Something true crime

Source: BritBox/YouTube

A new ITV true crime drama from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard is starting this week. The Pembrokeshire Murders is a three-part mini-series about the hunt for Welsh serial killer John Cooper.  

It’s based on the book by Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, who in 2006 decided to reopen two unsolved 1980s murder cases linked with a string of burglaries. 

The show is generating a lot of hype so it’s probably a one to to set the series link for. 

When’s it on? Thursday at 9pm on Virgin Media One

Something Godlike

Source: American Gods/YouTube

The third season of the fantasy drama series American Gods is begins on Amazon Prime this week.

Based on the book of the same name by British author Neil Garman, the plot brings strands of mythology into a modern-day setting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The show has been praised for its visual style and is probably one for fantasy fans to check out.

When’s it on? Streaming now on Amazon Prime

Something grand

PastedImage-68705 Source: Twitter/GrandDesigns

Perhaps one of the most successful and consistent TV shows of recent years has been Grand Designs. In fact, it’s not even that recent seeing as the first episode of the uber-successful series aired way back in April 1999. 

The simple format, in which Kevin McCloud follows the travails of ambitious home-building projects, is essentially property porn with a side of time-lapse.

The show has prompted several spin-offs but series 20 of the original started last week and continues.

When’s it on? Tomorrow at 9pm on Channel 4.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie