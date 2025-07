WOMEN ARE ONE of the fastest growing groups seeking treatment for cocaine addiction, according to a report from the Rutland Centre.

The addiction treatment centre said the increase in women accessing treatment is positive, as women historically struggle to seek treatment due to stigma and care burdens.

The Rutland Centre annual report 2024 highlighted a dramatic rise in cocaine use and multi-addiction cases.

It indicated cocaine use rose from 17% in 2023 to 23% in 2024, a surge of almost 40% contributed to by the “availability and accessibility” of the drug.

The rise in cocaine use was one of the sharpest single-year increases the Rutland Centre has recorded for any substance.

According to the Health Research Board’s latest drug treatment figures, cocaine is now the most common problem drug among new treatment cases, overtaking the popularity of cannabis.

The report said: “This sharp increase reflects both growing prevalence and the urgent need for targeted intervention, particularly among women, who now represent one of the fastest-growing groups seeking treatment for cocaine.”

66% of clients at the Rutland Centre were men, while women accounting for 34% of clients in 2024. Half of all clients were aged between 25 to 44.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Maebh Mullany, CEO of the Rutland Centre, said the increase in the number of women seeking treatment is positive.

She said: “Women traditionally face worse barriers entering into treatment than men do. There’s a lot more stigma and shame for women entering treatment. There’s a lot more considerations around childcare, around family life, so they tend not to come forward for treatment as frequently or as often as men do.”

The centre is seeking ways to encourage more women to access treatment.

Mullany said the “availability and accessibility” of the drug is driving the increase in it’s use, including among children.

She said: “You hear from people that are coming in from treatment that it’s literally everywhere.”

She said the drug is in schools across Ireland.

“It’s in the lockers, it’s in school, it’s after sport. We even hear from clients coming into treatment that there’s an app that people can use to order to be delivered by drones,” she said.

She said there is mistaken belief that cocaine is a healthier option than alcohol and other drugs.

She said: “Addiction is a very complex physiological and psychological disease. I think it’s incumbent on us to tell people that it is very dangerous, from a health perspective, from an addiction perspective.”

The report said 77% of clients now have two or more addictions.

Despite reports indicating alcohol addiction has decreased, the report suggests alcohol is still the most common addiction in clients.

Mullany said people are now using alcohol, as well as using other drugs.

She said: “Alcohol is still the common denominator in people that have secondary and poly addiction as well. While there are reports coming out now that our consumption nationally is down, we would see that in addiction services, that’s not been borne out.”

She said access to treatment is vital to improve addiction issues in Ireland.

“I think it’s going to be the coming together of the National Drug and Alcohol plan, of adequate funding, a cohesive report to integrating mental health services with addiction services as well,” she said.