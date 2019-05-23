'She's banjaxed': The slow-motion fall of Theresa May

THERESA MAY’S TOPPLE from the pinnacle of British power has been predicted for quite a while – and repeatedly been proved premature.

But we’re in the end game now: what she called her final push for a new Brexit plan isolated more of her supporters, after it did the “classic Theresa May” deed of trying to make everyone happy and pleasing no one.

Then Andrea Leadsom, a senior Brexiteer in May’s party and who challenged Theresa May for the Tory leadership in 2016, resigned last night over May’s handling of the slowly-unfolding crisis.

“I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum results,” Leadsom said in her resignation letter.

A number of Cabinet members requested a meeting with May last night, in what was expected to be a push for her to resign from the role – this all unfolded on the eve of the European elections, where the Tories are expected to lose massively.

In the end, May cancelled all meetings that were due to be held with senior figures, postponing what looks like the end of her tenure as Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Theresa May leaves Smith England hairdressers after a visit in Salisbury. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

During her speech on Tuesday which revealed “ten legal changes” to her Brexit deal, May tried to illustrate the efforts she had made as Prime Minister to bring the sides together and deliver Brexit:

I have tried everything I possibly can to find a way through. It is true that initially I wanted to achieve this predominantly on the back of Conservative and DUP votes… But it was not enough. So I took the difficult decision to try to reach a cross-party deal on Brexit.

I offered to give up the job I love earlier than I would like.

A slow-motion downfall

We’ve had endless uses of the words “last-ditch attempt” in relation to May’s Brexit policies, and had columns heralding the end of Theresa May’s tenure at 10 Downing Street, only for her to last weeks or months more.

In 2017, George Osborne told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that Theresa May was “a dead woman walking” after she lost the Conservative’s majority in the June 2017 general election. (May ended up forming a government with the support of the DUP’s 10 MPs, which now will not vote for her Brexit deal over concerns about the backstop).

“Theresa May is a dead woman walking, it’s just how long is she going to remain on death row… I think we will know very shortly, we could easily get to the middle of next week and it all collapse, or if it doesn’t, it will be delayed.”

Theresa May dances as she arrives on stage. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

After the historic defeat of Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement in January (which was rejected by 432 votes to 202 in the House of Commons), commentators said that in previous similar situations, such a vote would be “unsurvivable”.

At the time, the Daily Mail said May’s power was left “hanging by a thread”, and one commentator in The Times described her as a “zombie prime minister”.

But she survived the motion of no confidence tabled by Labour with relative ease, as rebel Tories and the DUP sided with May rather than facing a general election or risking propelling Jeremy Corbyn to 10 Downing Street.

This also meant that another motion of no confidence couldn’t be called for another year; despite her having no clout in parliament to pass her Brexit deal, or any other government legislation, she was to remain in power for the foreseeable, leading to the phrase “she’s in office, but not in power” being used often.

Repeated attempts at coups, or predictions of her resignation have been based on frustration with her Brexit deal and failure to control her Cabinet, but ultimately May has stayed in power due to the time constraint the UK has been under to negotiate a Brexit deal before the various Brexit deadlines, and the reluctance from other candidates in taking on the task of uniting a country that seems irrevocably divided.

Now that there is more time to hold a Tory leadership contest, and off the back of what looks like a strong surge for the Brexit party, the pathway seems more clear for those vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party (cc: Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Dominic Raab, and Jeremy Hunt).

Fin?

A snapshot of the House of Commons during the historic defeat of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement in January. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

On Today’s Sean O’Rourke Show, The London Times’ parliamentary sketch writer Quentin Letts said that Theresa May is “banjaxed”.

“She’s a goner and with her goes this Bill, I think. It’s not entirely clear because she’s holed up in Downing Street like a woodlouse… you know when you touch a woodlouse and it curls up into a ball? Well she’s doing that basically at the moment and it’s an odd day that we face in politics.”

So what has pushed her to the end of her premiership so suddenly? A mixture of another big Brexit announcement that amounted to nothing, pushing forward with a plan that pleases no one, and having the time and space to appoint a new Tory leader.

Today, it was revealed that the publishing of her Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which was scheduled for Friday, had been cancelled and that the House of Commons would be updated later.

May had said previously that if the Bill failed, the choice would be a no-deal Brexit or else revoking Article 50. If Boris Johnson is appointed as the next Prime Minister, the former of those two options is almost inevitable.

So what’s next?

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds flank Boris Johnson at the DUP annual conference in Belfast. Source: Michael Cooper

The European elections are being held in the UK today; it’s widely predicted that the Brexit party will win the lion’s share of the MEP seats, in what will be another crushing electoral defeat for the Tory party.

The results will be announced on Sunday, along with the other EU elections results from across Europe: it’s rumoured that May will announce her departure before then, possibly later on today or tomorrow.

Sky News’ Adam Boulton has mused that she will resign as Tory leader in that time, but will stay on as Prime Minister for a bit longer, until after US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK between Monday 3 and Wednesday 5 June. Jeremy Hunt has said that May will be Prime Minister when Trump visits, so those two statements tally.

This is what happened after David Cameron resigned in 2016 – he stayed on as Prime Minister while the Tories selected a new leader. In that race, Theresa May was chosen after candidates took each other out or self-sabotaged their chances.

Whoever is chosen next, will have to negotiate a minority government with the DUP, which you’d imagine, would be happy to remain in government for a bit longer. After that, expect talks with EU officials, rumours of renegotiating the Withdrawal Agreement, and statements proclaiming a no-deal Brexit “more likely than ever”.

A general election in the UK is likely in that time; Peter Wilding, a former adviser of David Cameron’s and the first person to use the word ‘Brexit’, reckons that a general election will be held in October, another extension will be requested from the EU by 31 October, and ultimately, Brexit won’t happen at all.