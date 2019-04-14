This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Did Theresa May really say this about Brexit?

Brexit means…

By Sean Murray Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
8 minutes ago 855 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4588250

WITH BREXIT DELAYED yet again, UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces irate MPs on Thursday to explain why – three years after Britain voted to leave the EU – they may be staying in it for another six months.

Yet again, she told the House of Commons she “deeply regrets” that she was unable to get her withdrawal agreement through on time and the UK could leave the EU as planned.

In fact, since she became Prime Minister in the summer of 2016, she has said an awful lot about Brexit.

But did she say all of these things below?

"After Brexit, Britain wants to be a good friend and neighbour in every way."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"Brexit does not always, necessarily, mean Brexit."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"That was Abba's Dancing Queen [...] and I believe we need to be sure footed if we are to succeed in our negotiations with EU and deliver on the result of the referendum."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"I have always said no deal is better than a bad deal."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"I have never said no deal is better than a bad deal."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"No my right honourable friend. We shall not have order. Not until we deliver on the result of the referendum."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"If he wants to end the uncertainty […] then he should vote for a deal. Simples."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"With no deal we would have [...] changes to everyday life in Northern Ireland that would put the future of our union at risk."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"You tell me how will you explain it to your children and their children that you did not deliver Brexit?"
PA Images
She did
She didn't
"Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back."
PA Images
She did
She didn't
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Spot on
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

