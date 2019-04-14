Quiz: Did Theresa May really say this about Brexit?

WITH BREXIT DELAYED yet again, UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces irate MPs on Thursday to explain why – three years after Britain voted to leave the EU – they may be staying in it for another six months.

Yet again, she told the House of Commons she “deeply regrets” that she was unable to get her withdrawal agreement through on time and the UK could leave the EU as planned.

In fact, since she became Prime Minister in the summer of 2016, she has said an awful lot about Brexit.

But did she say all of these things below?