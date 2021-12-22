#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

'One of our greatest poets': Tributes paid after death of Thomas Kinsella

Kinsella was granted the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2007.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 5:28 PM
20 minutes ago 2,130 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638858

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Irish poet Thomas Kinsella, who has died aged 93.

Born in Inchicore in 1928, Kinsella was best known for works such as the Táin, Butcher’s Dozen, Mirror in February and Another September, as well as his translation of Táin Bó Cúailnge.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland today expressed her deep sadness on hearing of his death.

“I was very sorry to hear of the death of Thomas Kinsella and I would like to extend my sympathies to his daughters Sarah and Mary, his son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kinsella was granted the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on 24 May 2007 and the Lord Mayor said his pride in his home city had shone through his work.

On receiving the Freedom of Dublin, he said:

Dublin gave many important things their first shape and content for me. I learned to look at the world through the rich reality of the inner city – a living history, with shades of Swift and Robert Emmett in my neighbourhood as I grew up; with the stories of my own two families to be learned: coming and settling in inner Dublin from Wicklow and Westmeath; and the stories of a number of close friends, some with ancient Irish names – one from the far West, a native speaker of Irish; others descended from Norman and post Cromwellian invaders. All reasonably contented together; happy to be where they were.

The Dublin flags on the Mansion House and City Hall will fly at half-mast to mark his passing.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie