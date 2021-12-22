'One of our greatest poets': Tributes paid after death of Thomas Kinsella

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Irish poet Thomas Kinsella, who has died aged 93.

Born in Inchicore in 1928, Kinsella was best known for works such as the Táin, Butcher’s Dozen, Mirror in February and Another September, as well as his translation of Táin Bó Cúailnge.

I am greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Thomas Kinsella, one of Ireland’s most celebrated poets. Over the course of a long life, he offered a true poet’s perspective on all aspects of the human condition. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FAum9rwoIh — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) December 22, 2021

One of our greatest poets has died.



Kinsella was, if I remember, the only living poet we studied in English class at school.



Rest in peace, Thomas Kinsella.



https://t.co/0yem0JuNHj via @IrishTimes — Thomas Byrne (@ThomasByrneTD) December 22, 2021

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland today expressed her deep sadness on hearing of his death.

“I was very sorry to hear of the death of Thomas Kinsella and I would like to extend my sympathies to his daughters Sarah and Mary, his son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Kinsella was granted the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin on 24 May 2007 and the Lord Mayor said his pride in his home city had shone through his work.

On receiving the Freedom of Dublin, he said:

Dublin gave many important things their first shape and content for me. I learned to look at the world through the rich reality of the inner city – a living history, with shades of Swift and Robert Emmett in my neighbourhood as I grew up; with the stories of my own two families to be learned: coming and settling in inner Dublin from Wicklow and Westmeath; and the stories of a number of close friends, some with ancient Irish names – one from the far West, a native speaker of Irish; others descended from Norman and post Cromwellian invaders. All reasonably contented together; happy to be where they were.

The Dublin flags on the Mansion House and City Hall will fly at half-mast to mark his passing.