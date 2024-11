GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a smash and grab robbery by four men at a phone shop in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon at a location near Jervis Street shopping centre and Capel Street.

Sources have said that at least four masked men went into the shop and smashed display cases before grabbing mobile phones and ipads. They then ran from the store.

The Journal visited two shops this morning and has determined the location for the robbery was likely at a shop on Capel Street.

Sources have also said that the incident saw the shop lose thousands of euro worth of electronic equipment.

A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that no arrests have been made yet.

“Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a retail premises in Dublin 1 that occurred yesterday afternoon, at approximately 3:30pm.

A number of electronic items were reported as stolen. A technical examination has since been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.