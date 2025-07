THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after a woman was “held against her will” and “assaulted repeatedly” at a property in Co Down.

At around 9.10pm last night, the PSNI received a report that a woman with facial injuries had been found by a member of the public in the Newry Street area of Rathfriland.

PSNI officers spoke to the woman, aged in her 30s, who reported that three people had held her against her will in a property in the Dromore Street area and that she was assaulted repeatedly throughout the evening.

Officers, along with members of the Armed Response Unit, attended the address in Dromore Street.

Inside they found a man, also aged in his 30s, who had also sustained serious facial injuries.

The man and woman were both taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman and two men have been arrested in relation to the assaults.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and robbery.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment and non-fatal strangulation.

A second man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, and robbery .

All three remain in custody at this time.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the Dromore Street area throughout Sunday.

Officers have also appealed to anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage.

A report can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org