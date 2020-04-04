This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 April, 2020
Three people arrested after over €37k worth of cannabis, crack cocaine and diamorphine seized

Gardaí seized the drugs in Clondalkin, Dublin yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 10:17 AM
13 hours ago 50,623 Views 34 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis, crack cocaine and diamorphine worth €37,440. 

Based on intelligence gathered, gardaí yesterday located three males in a tent hidden in dense undergrowth in Clondalkin, Dublin. 

A search of the tent revealed a drug packaging and distribution facility. 

Cannabis valued at €15,080, crack cocaine valued at €6,400 and diamorphine worth €15,960 were seized (all subject to analysis). 

All three males were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations. 

Follow-up searches carried out in surrounding areas involving the Garda Dog Unit resulted in the discovery of 108 packets of cigarettes and other tobacco products valued at approximately €1,400. 

These operations represent a significant distribution in drug dealing activity along the canal in Clondalkin, according to gardaí. 

