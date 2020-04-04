Three people arrested after over €37k worth of cannabis, crack cocaine and diamorphine seized

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis, crack cocaine and diamorphine worth €37,440.

Based on intelligence gathered, gardaí yesterday located three males in a tent hidden in dense undergrowth in Clondalkin, Dublin.

A search of the tent revealed a drug packaging and distribution facility.

Cannabis valued at €15,080, crack cocaine valued at €6,400 and diamorphine worth €15,960 were seized (all subject to analysis).

All three males were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda Stations.

Follow-up searches carried out in surrounding areas involving the Garda Dog Unit resulted in the discovery of 108 packets of cigarettes and other tobacco products valued at approximately €1,400.

These operations represent a significant distribution in drug dealing activity along the canal in Clondalkin, according to gardaí.