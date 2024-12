GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three males as part of an operation targeting an organised crime gang suspected of committing burglaries across Ireland.

The three males, aged in their 20s, 30s, and teens, were arrested last night in Enfield, Co Meath.

A garda spokesperson said that last night, a “high-powered car” was stopped and a large sum of cash was seized. A number of items used in facilitating burglaries were also seized.

The three males are all currently detained at Garda Stations in the Eastern Region pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The organised crime gang is suspected of committing burglaries of residential and commercial properties nationwide, gardaí said.

Investigations remain ongoing.