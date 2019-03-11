Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged and are due to appear in court this morning over the seizure of an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis in Co Sligo over the weekend.

The drugs were found during the search of a house at Cloonloo at around noon on Saturday.

During the search, gardaí discovered a cannabis cultivation operation, containing around 250 cannabis plants as well as processed cannabis herb.

Subject to analysis, the drugs have a street value of €200,000.

A man and woman in their 30s, and a man in his late 20s, were arrested at the scene.