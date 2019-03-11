This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Three people charged after gardaí discover €200k worth of cannabis in Sligo house

The drugs were found during the search of a house at Cloonloo at around noon on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:33 AM
19 minutes ago 765 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534184
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged and are due to appear in court this morning over the seizure of an estimated €200,000 worth of cannabis in Co Sligo over the weekend. 

The drugs were found during the search of a house at Cloonloo at around noon on Saturday.

During the search, gardaí discovered a cannabis cultivation operation, containing around 250 cannabis plants as well as processed cannabis herb.

Subject to analysis, the drugs have a street value of €200,000.

A man and woman in their 30s, and a man in his late 20s, were arrested at the scene.

They were detained at Ballymote Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Three people are due to appear before Donegal District Court at 10.30am this morning charged in relation to the seizure. 

Comments are closed as people have been charged.

