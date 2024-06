THREE DOGS HAVE died following a suspected arson attack on a house in Derry.

The incident in the Meadow View Crescent area of the city was reported to the PSNI shortly after 6.35pm yesterday.

It was reported to the police that a house was on fire.

A PSNI spokesperson said the house was “completely gutted” as a result.

While no one was inside the property at the time, there were three dogs in the house, all of whom were found deceased following the incident.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and two counts of assault on police.

He remains in police custody at this time.

THE PSNI has appealed to anyone with any information to make contact with them.

This can be done by contacting 101and quoting reference number 1331 16/06/24, online by using the non-emergency reporting form, or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .