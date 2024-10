THREE MEN HAVE been charged as part of an investigation into a number of burglaries at building sites across Dublin, with tools with a combined estimated value of €70,000 stolen over the course of six burglaries in a two week spree.

The six burglaries, and one attempted burglary, occurred across the Dublin City Centre, Dublin 3, Dublin 22 and Dublin 24 areas, between Saturday 5th and Friday 18th October 2024.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Gardaí arrested three men (two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s) at a building site in the Liffey Valley area of Dublin, in the early hours of Friday morning.

During the course of a number of follow-up searches, a large quantity of property was recovered. This is believed to be some, if not all, of the property stolen between Saturday 5th and Friday 18th October 2024.

The three men arrested in connection with the investigation were detained pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

They have since been charged, and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court No. 1, tomorrow morning, Monday 21st October 2024, at approximately 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.