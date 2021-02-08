#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three people charged over hacking of company involved in vehicle parking systems

Gardaí have issued a warning to people to keep their personal data separate from their work data.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 8 Feb 2021, 12:04 PM
THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged over the hacking of a computer system of a company involved in vehicle parking systems.

Following an extensive investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, two men and a woman have been charged in relation to the hacking the computer system of a company involved in vehicle parking systems.

It is alleged their actions led to financial losses for both the relevant council and the business itself.

The three people charged were due to appear in court this morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said: “The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) is investigating a number of complaints of hacking and data interference.

“People working from home during Covid lockdown are advised to keep your personal data separate from your work data and to use encryption to protect your information. You should also back up your data regularly and report any suspicious activity or messages.”

Anyone who believes the network or data has been interfered with should contact their local Garda station who can refer them to GNCCB.

The Garda National Cyber-crime Bureau will be opening a satellite hub in Cork, in the coming weeks, Gardaí said.

This is in addition to new satellite hubs in Wexford, Galway and Mullingar as part of the GNCCB national expansion plan.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

