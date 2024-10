THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged in relation to the murder of 23-month-old Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa, who was found dead at the Windmill Court area of Dungannon last Sunday.

A 29-year-old-man has been charged with murder and cruelty to children as part of the investigation.

At the same time, a 21-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and cruelty to children and a 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and cruelty to children.

All three are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates Court today.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, a PSNI spokesperson said.