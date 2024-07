TIKTOK IS SET to make a number of layoffs at its Irish operations amid a global round of job losses.

In a statement to The Journal, a TikTok spokesperson said that as the company “continues to grow and evolve,” it is “undertaking a redesign of our monetisation integrity team”.

This team is tasked with ensuring advertising quality on TikTok.

The spokesperson said this will “enable us to further enhance our integrity assurance processes”.

“Regrettably, some roles may be redundant, and our priority is supporting affected employees through this transition to minimise the impact of the changes,” added the spokesperson.

The TikTok spokesperson would not put a figure on the potential job losses.

Despite the looming layoffs, TikTok is still hiring for around 130 roles in Dublin.

In April, TikTok was criticised by staff for the “insensitive” way in which the company handled 250 job cuts which were made as part of a “restructuring”.

These 250 job cuts made in April were announced in February, when TikTok said it expected the majority of impacted employees to remain in the company.

However, The Journal spoke to several impacted employees who had applied for other roles without success.

In one case, an employee made redundant in the April layoffs had applied for close to 20 other positions within the company.

Staff had also sat a test which was initially due to be used as a means for TikTok to assess “policy proficiency”.

It later transpired that the test formed part of the criteria used to determine redundancies.