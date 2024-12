IARNRÓD ÉIREANN IS operating altered services across many routes tomorrow and Wednesday, but with some added late-night trains on New Year’s Eve.

Ongoing works between Grand Canal Dock and Connolly station are disrupting train travel in the capital from 27 December until 5 January, though some trains will run between Pearse station and Grand Canal Dock after midnight as revellers ring in the New Year.

The railways operator has confirmed the details of its scheduling over the New Year period.

On New Year’s Eve, Dart and Commuter trains are operating a revised Saturday schedule up until around 7.25pm to 9pm. There will be no service on the Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route.

InterCity trains are due to operate on a weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve but with cancellations and alterations on some routes and last services leaving between 6pm and 8.30pm.

The Cork Commuter will operate on a Saturday schedule until around 9pm.

In Dublin, the following late-night services will operate after New Year’s Eve events:

01:35 and 02:35 from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Howth

01:30 and 02:30 from Dublin Pearse serving all stations to Greystones

01:50 and 02:55 from Dublin Connolly, serving all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

01:25 and 03:00 from Dublin Connolly serving all stations to Maynooth

00:50 and 02:50 from Dublin Connolly serving Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

On the southside Dart, these services will depart from Pearse Station. All other routes will depart from Connolly Station. Tara Street Station will not be open.

On New Year’s Day, there will be revised and reduced InterCity services. Iarnród Éireann is advising passengers to “check times before travel”.

Dart and most Commuter routes will operate a revised Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

There will be no service on the Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route.

The Cork Commuter and Portlaoise Commuter route will have their usual Sunday service.

The adjustments for New Year’s come as Iarnród Éireann also tries to balance the disruption caused by track renewal works that have closed the section of track between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock until 5 January, other than a few exceptions on New Year’s and 2 and 3 January.

Jason Cullen, chairperson of the Dublin City Commuter Coalition, said that rail works of this significance haven’t been done “in 20 years”.

“Irish Rail’s argument for conducting the upgrades now is that usage during that period is lower, and that is correct, because a lot of people are not commuting to work,” Cullen said.

The Coalition claimed that efforts to address the public transport gaps over the Christmas period with Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority were met with limited results.

“I tried to bring this up with Dublin City Council’s Mobility and Public Realm Strategic Policy Committee, as well as the NTA in separate meetings, but both organisations essentially said that they haven’t been able to provide nearly the amount of additional services they were hoping for,” Cullen said.