Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 59-year-old man missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 59-year-old man who is missing from Cork.

Timothy Kelly has been missing from his home on Commons Road since Saturday, 29 January.

Advertisement

He was last seen when he left his house at around 11.30pm that night.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, of stocky build, with grey hair cut tight and blue eyes.

It’s unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardaí and Timothy’s family are concerned for his welfare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information on Timothy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.