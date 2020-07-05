This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Man (70s) killed in three-car crash in Tipperary

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by gardaí.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 1:44 PM
55 minutes ago 5,387 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5141978
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a road crash involving three cars earlier today in Tipperary. 

The incident occurred at around 6.50am at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars – the man in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear seat passenger of another car involved – a man in his 20s – was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene, and the road remains closed at this time. 

An appeal has been made by gardaí for any witnesses to this crash to come forward. They’re also appealing for road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

