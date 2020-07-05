Man (70s) killed in three-car crash in Tipperary

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a road crash involving three cars earlier today in Tipperary.

The incident occurred at around 6.50am at South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

The front seat passenger of one of the cars – the man in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rear seat passenger of another car involved – a man in his 20s – was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene, and the road remains closed at this time.

An appeal has been made by gardaí for any witnesses to this crash to come forward. They’re also appealing for road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.