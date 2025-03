The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Results Division 1A hurling league

Tipperary 2-25 Kilkenny 1-19

Cork 6-20 Clare 0-23

A BIZARRE DIVISION 1A hurling League contest saw 14-man Tipperary earn a nine-point victory over 12-man Kilkenny to consolidate their position on top of the table.

A game played in good spirits in front of 9,563 fans at Nowlan Park was transformed with four players sent-off between the 43rd and 53rd minutes.

Alan Tynan received the first red, with Kilkenny players David Blanchfield, Mikey Carey, and Jordan Molloy. Darragh McCarthy won man-of-the-match honours, while Craig Morgan and full debutant Oisín O’Donoghue buried first-half goals for Tipperary.

Later in Ennis, Cork hammered Clare by 15 points and scored six goals in the process. Brian Hayes, Declan Dalton and Shane Barrett shared out the goals for the Rebels.

Clare had David Fitzgerald and Peter Duggan sent off, while Cork’s Cormac O’Brien also saw red.

