A TALENTED SECONDARY school choir in Tipperary has gone viral for their rendition of ‘O Holy Night’, which has generated hundreds of thousands of views and worldwide praise this week.

Students from Ursuline Secondary School, an all-girls school based in Thurles, Co Tipperary, were joined by members of local primary school Scoil Angela and a large audience for their annual carol service on Tuesday night in Thurles Cathedral.

The festive school event also featured an orchestra, as well as members of the local St Angela’s Academy of Music.

The service, an annual tradition for the school, featured an evening of traditional carol singing, with one standout performance of ‘O Holy Night’ gaining massive traction on social media.

The video has garnered over 800,000 views on TikTok in just two days, with hundreds of comments praising the performance of the school choir and lead singer and sixth year student Hannah Murphy.

Tríona Gleeson, Principal at Ursuline Secondary School, described the viral reaction as “a shock”.

“It was a phenomenal night, but we didn’t think this is going to happen out of it!” Gleeson said.

“It was mentioned a lot in the staff room today, the amount of teachers who were telling me they received messages from friends in Australia and worldwide that they had seen us was amazing.”

“Evena few past pupils were getting in touch with us, saying “I was in that school 30, 40 years ago and it was great” – it’s created lots of connections for people”.

Gleeson added that the school has a “massive tradition of music”, that goes back hundreds of years, and praised the work of the “fabulous students”.

“The acoustics of the event were very impressive, we were blessed to be in such a lovely location and have the big orchestra and huge choirs,” Gleeson said.