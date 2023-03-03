Today FM presenter making 'incredible full recovery' after brain haemorrhage

TODAY FM DJ Declan Pierce has revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage in recent weeks, but that he is making a “full recovery”.

Pierce hosts Block Rocking’ Beats on Today FM on Friday and Saturday evenings.

In a post on social media this afternoon, he said he left Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after eight days following a brain haemorrhage.

“I’m making an incredible full recovery. I’m blessed beyond words,” he said.

Advertisement

Life is good. I’m feeling blessed. Getting stronger by the hour 💪🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/nD758TOlhR — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) March 3, 2023

“Massive love to my wife, my family, friends and colleagues at Today FM for unending support,” Pierce said.

He added that he “can’t thank the team at Beaumont Hospital enough (Jack, Aoife, Deirdre especially)”.

Pierce also thanked the paramedics at Dublin Fire Brigade.

Responding to his tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Thanks for the message Dec and hope the recovery continues to go well.”