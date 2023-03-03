Advertisement

Friday 3 March 2023
# declan pierce
Today FM presenter making 'incredible full recovery' after brain haemorrhage
Declan Pierce hosts Block Rocking’ Beats on Friday and Saturday evenings on Today FM.
1 hour ago

TODAY FM DJ Declan Pierce has revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage in recent weeks, but that he is making a “full recovery”. 

Pierce hosts Block Rocking’ Beats on Today FM on Friday and Saturday evenings.

In a post on social media this afternoon, he said he left Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after eight days following a brain haemorrhage. 

“I’m making an incredible full recovery. I’m blessed beyond words,” he said. 

“Massive love to my wife, my family, friends and colleagues at Today FM for unending support,” Pierce said. 

He added that he “can’t thank the team at Beaumont Hospital enough (Jack, Aoife, Deirdre especially)”. 

Pierce also thanked the paramedics at Dublin Fire Brigade. 

Responding to his tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Thanks for the message Dec and hope the recovery continues to go well.” 

Author
Hayley Halpin
