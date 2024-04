NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A flag reading Irish Republic is held aloft as anti-immigrant protesters rally in Newtown, Galway. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People attend Freedom Day celebrations in Pretoria, South Africa, marking 30 years since the country's first general election. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Hamas said it would study a truce proposal brought by Israel as violence between Hezbollah and the Israeli army flared again and Palestinians were killed in strikes across the Gaza Strip.

#RUSSIA Russian authorities arrested another suspect in the Crocus City Hall massacre that left 144 people dead.

#USA A tornado tore through suburban Omaha and Nebraska in the United States yesterday, damaging hundreds of homes and other structures.

#DIDDY Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs filed a motion yesterday to dismiss some claims in a woman’s lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault that were not under law when the alleged incident occurred.

#UKRAINE Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine overnight, in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure.

#TOBAGO A British man was in intensive care after being attacked by a shark in the Caribbean.

PARTING SHOT

PRO-PALESTINE DEMONSTRATIONS have only grown since students at Columbia University in New York were arrested earlier this week. The movement calling for universities to divest from Israeli firms and institutions has spread to other colleges and today another 100 people were arrested in Boston at the Northeastern University.

The US is not the only country to see sustained protests supporting Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Earlier this week, UCD’s SU President Marth Ní Riada was dragged out of a ceremony conferring an honorary doctorate on US politician Nany Pelosi as crowds protested outside.

Other demonstrations have taken place around the world today.

Here are some photos of events from this week.

London

Many thousands march peacefully through London from Parliament Square to Hyde Park in another huge protest demanding an immediate permanent ceasefire and an end to British arms sales to Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Texas

University of Texas police arrest event organizer Ammer Qaddumi during a demonstration in support of Palestine on April 24, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Paris

Pro-Palestine protesters and activists who came to support the occupation of Science Po Paris building in Paris, France on April 26, 2024. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Washington

Students protest for Palestine on the campus of George Washington University on April 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Istanbul

A protester holds a flag as she chants Germany, the killer, get out of Turkey during a demonstration in front of the German Embassy in Istanbul. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo