A FINE GAEL senator is calling for a “toll free day” on the day of the All-Ireland hurling final to prevent major traffic delays for fans.

Senator Tim Lombard says that the private operator of the M7/M8 toll should “show goodwill” so that Cork and Clare fans don’t miss the match on Sunday 21 July.

There was heavy traffic on the M7 for the Cork vs Limerick semi-final last weekend, with cars backed up for 5km at the Portlaoise toll according to users on X.

Lombard suggests that all barriers be lifted for northbound traffic from 10am until 2:30pm to allow fans to get to Croke Park, and then again from 5:30pm until 10:30pm to allow a quicker journey home.

