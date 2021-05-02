#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 2 May 2021
Advertisement

Irish actor Tom Hickey, who stared in The Riordans, has died

Actor Chris O’Dowd was among those who paid tribute to the theatre actor: “Very few are capable of such devilment and empathy in a single look.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 2 May 2021, 7:58 AM
14 minutes ago 1,882 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5426421
Tom Hickey
Tom Hickey
Tom Hickey

IRISH ACTOR TOM Hickey, who stared in the Irish drama series The Riordans, has died.

Tributes have been paid to the theatre actor by various theatres, actors, journalists, and Uachtarán na hÉireann.

“It is with great sadness that Sabina and I learned of the death of Tom Hickey, one of the greatest actors of his generation, giving over six decades to his profession. He leaves an indelible imprint on Irish theatre,” Uachtarán Michael D Higgins said.

He praised Hickey’s involved in “ground-breaking productions” including Miss Julie, Antigone, Uncle Vanya and The Night of the Iguana, and for his “memorable contributions” as an actor to productions in the Project Arts Centre in Dublin.

cherry-orchard-plays-theatre-industry-period-costumes Tom Hickey (on the far right-hand side) during The Cherrry Orchard Rehearsals at the Abbey Theatre. Source: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

Besides starring in Ireland’s major theatres, Tom will also be remembered for his role as Benjy in The Riordans and his other roles in television, in theatres in the UK and in many films, including Breakfast on Pluto, Inside I’m Dancing, Neil Jordan’s The Butcher Boy and Raining Stones.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Among his colleagues in the acting community, he was regarded as an artist of total commitment to performance, to his art and to his community. He will be so missed. It was a privilege to know him as a friend.”

The Abbey Theatre and The Gate Theatre also paid tribute to Tom.

Actor Chris O’Dowd said: “We were lucky enough to have Tom Hickey join us on Moone Boy and he was wonderful, as always. Very few are capable of such devilment and empathy in a single look. Rest well Tom, thanks for sharing your talents with us all.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie