Irish actor Tom Hickey, who stared in The Riordans, has died

IRISH ACTOR TOM Hickey, who stared in the Irish drama series The Riordans, has died.

Tributes have been paid to the theatre actor by various theatres, actors, journalists, and Uachtarán na hÉireann.

“It is with great sadness that Sabina and I learned of the death of Tom Hickey, one of the greatest actors of his generation, giving over six decades to his profession. He leaves an indelible imprint on Irish theatre,” Uachtarán Michael D Higgins said.

He praised Hickey’s involved in “ground-breaking productions” including Miss Julie, Antigone, Uncle Vanya and The Night of the Iguana, and for his “memorable contributions” as an actor to productions in the Project Arts Centre in Dublin.

Tom Hickey (on the far right-hand side) during The Cherrry Orchard Rehearsals at the Abbey Theatre. Source: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

Besides starring in Ireland’s major theatres, Tom will also be remembered for his role as Benjy in The Riordans and his other roles in television, in theatres in the UK and in many films, including Breakfast on Pluto, Inside I’m Dancing, Neil Jordan’s The Butcher Boy and Raining Stones.

Tom Hickey came into my life as Benjy in The Riordans, as I imagine was the case for much of my generation. Later on became aware of his reputation as a theatre actor & his Stanislavsky roots in Focus Theatre. His generosity was legendary. His skill and presence unmatched. RIP. https://t.co/SkLbaKCuRm — Niall Shanahan (@niallshan) May 1, 2021

“Among his colleagues in the acting community, he was regarded as an artist of total commitment to performance, to his art and to his community. He will be so missed. It was a privilege to know him as a friend.”

The Abbey Theatre and The Gate Theatre also paid tribute to Tom.

Actor Chris O’Dowd said: “We were lucky enough to have Tom Hickey join us on Moone Boy and he was wonderful, as always. Very few are capable of such devilment and empathy in a single look. Rest well Tom, thanks for sharing your talents with us all.”