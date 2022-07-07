#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Tony Holohan to take up professor role at UCD

The former CMO had intended to take up a position at Trinity but ultimately stepped back after controversy over its terms.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 9:27 AM
38 minutes ago 7,644 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810169
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FORMER CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan is taking up a new role as a professor at University College Dublin (UCD) in place of his abandoned appointment at Trinity.

Dr Holohan left his position as CMO at the start of this month after 14 years.

Announcing the new appointment in a brief post on LinkedIn, Dr Holohan said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Adjunct Full Professor at University College Dublin.”

He described the position in UCD’s College of Health and Agricultural Sciences as “not remunerated”.

In a statementCollege Principal Professor Cecily Kelleher said: “The appointment of someone of such high calibre and experience in guiding national policy and response to the Covid-19 pandemic will contribute enormously to our future research, education and planning.”

“I greatly look forward to working with him,” Professor Kelleher said.

The former CMO had intended to take up a position at Trinity as a Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership but ultimately stepped back from it after controversy over its terms.

The professorship would have been an “open-ended secondment” funded by the Department of Health and continuing the terms of his former contract, which was understood to bring a salary of around €187,000 per year.

The Taoiseach was among politicians to raise concerns, saying that the secondment should be paused to allow for greater transparency.

Dr Holohan decided against proceeding with the Trinity role, saying he did “not wish to see the controversy” continue.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants,” he said at the time.

“My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much-needed public health capacity and leadership for the future.”

A competition for a permanent replacement for Dr Holohan as chief medical officer is ongoing, with public health consultant Professor Breda Smyth serving as interim CMO.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie