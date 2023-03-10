Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GARY LINEKER: Alan Shearer and Ian Wright have said they won’t appear on Match of the Day tomorrow after it was announced by Lineker and the BBC that he will be taking a “step back” from the programme following an impartiality row over his social media comments on the UK government’s asylum policy.

#MEXICO has arrested five cartel members following the kidnapping of four US citizens, two of whom were killed.

#OSCARS COUNTDOWN: As rain arrives in LA, the Irish Oscar hopefuls are on a two-day countdown, Aoife Barry reports from Hollywood.

PARTING SHOT

1,500 people become Irish citizens in Dublin

LEAH FARRELL / ROLLINGNEWS.IE New Irish citizen Ahammadul Kabir, with Fahmida Parvin at the RDS, Ballsbridge.

Around 1500 have become Irish citizens today, giving a declaration of loyalty to Ireland and standing for the national anthem.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris, who addressed the first group of new citizens, paid tribute to those “who are part of our national tapestry of communities right across the country”.

Speaking at the first such in-person event in Dublin in over four years, he said that Ireland had taken the decision to “make a day out of it” through the citizenship ceremonies.