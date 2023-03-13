Advertisement

Monday 13 March 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

unnamed (7) Sasko Lazarov Downpours of rain in Dublin City Centre as days of mixed bad weather are forecast in the lead up to St Patrick’s Day Sasko Lazarov

 INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Emergency personnel at the scene of the explosion in Swansea, Wales (PA)

#GARY LINEKER: The BBC presenter confirmed that he will return to Match of the Day, after an impartiality row with the BBC saw him “step back” just a few days ago.  

#WALES A man has died and three people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in Swansea, according to local police. 

#OSCARS COUNTDOWN: It was definitely a mixed ceremony for Irish Oscar hopefuls but it was still an exciting night, and an important one for Hollywood. Aoife Barry reports from Tinseltown. 

PARTING SHOT

During the 2018 referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment, hundreds of heartfelt messages were left at a mural of Savita Halappanavar in Dublin.

They have now been preserved and will be accessible in the future after Dublin City Council’s Library and Archive published photographs of the messages on the Digital Repository of Ireland.

river (4) RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
