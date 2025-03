IN THE EARLY hours of this morning, people in Ireland had the opportunity to view a total lunar eclipse and catch a glimpse of the rare “Blood Moon” effect.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, and the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow.

But as the Earth’s shadow creeps across the Moon, it does not entirely blot out its white glow.

Instead, the Moon turns a reddish colour as sunlight filtered through Earth’s atmosphere is refracted off the Moon’s surface.

Ilustration of a lunar eclipse. Alamy Alamy

The lunar eclipse began in the early hours of this morning in Ireland, shortly after 5am, as the Moon slowly slipped into the Earth’s shadow.

By around 6.30am, the Moon was totally eclipsed.

However, the famous “Blood Moon” effect was not as obvious in Ireland as it was in other parts of the world.

This is because when the lunar eclipse happened here, the Moon was low in the west as seen from Ireland, and by then, the Sun was close to rising.

The “Blood Moon” effect is more pronounced when it happens high in a dark sky.

However, David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, was able to capture a good image of an event he described as “one of the most spectacular sights I have ever seen”.

Image captured by David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland David Moore David Moore

Below is how the lunar eclipse looked from the Co Antrim village of Portglenone, as captured by photographer Colleen Webb.

And while a low Moon was an issue in Ireland, so too was cloud for most.

But in other parts of the world, the Blood Moon effect was instantly obvious, as seen here in downtown Chicago.

Total lunar eclipse visible between skyscrapers in downtown Chicago. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And in Seattle, the “Blood Moon” was visible over the famous Space Needle.

Total lunar eclipse seen over the Space Needle in Seattle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It was also visible high in the sky over Mexico City.

The moon shines over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Londoners also had a nice view, as seen here above Canary Wharf.

Lunar eclipse visible above Canary Wharf in London as the full moon passes into Earth's shadow. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, for those who missed the lunar eclipse overnight, it could be close to four years before there is another total lunar eclipse visible from Ireland.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, said the next total lunar eclipse will take place on 31 December, 2028.

But not too worry for those who missed it, because another eclipse will be visible from Ireland this month.

A partial solar eclipse will occur on 29 March – this will be a “very deep” partial eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, and casts a shadow on the Earth but does not fully block out the Sun.

Diagram of a Solar eclipse Alamy Alamy

But a reminder that viewing even a partial solar eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous – keen sky gazers are advised to use special eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors.