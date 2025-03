THE TOP REASONS for people to choose Ireland as their international holiday destination have been revealed, and the results are not surprising – it’s the scenic views and culture.

According to a survey by Tourism Ireland, 33% of international Respondants said they would choose Ireland for its scenery, with 9% of tourists saying that ‘sightseeing’ was their reason for choosing to visit here.

More than one in ten holidaymakers said that culture was their reason for choosing Ireland.

Other reasons cited by international visitors included history (7%) and visiting friends and relatives (6%).

Tourism Ireland added that another reason for international visits was because “Ireland is Instagrammable”, with two thirds of visitors posting pictures of Ireland to social media.

The survey was conducted among tourists from eight key tourism markets – Great Britain, the US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Australia.

The findings will be used by Tourism Ireland to refine its marketing overseas in order to boost visitor numbers.

A boost may be needed, as the number of tourists visiting Ireland fell sharply in January, down 25% compared to January 2024.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that around 338,900 foreign visitors completed a trip to Ireland in January, below 2024 and 2023 levels.

It meant visitor spending, excluding air fares, was also down, dropping 27.9% to €214m.

The largest contingent of visitors came from Great Britain (44.1%), and the second largest came from the United States (12.7%).

Tourism Ireland’s survey found that there were a number of barriers to visitors choosing Ireland, including the weather, costs and difficulty getting here.

Only half of all overseas holidaymakers surveyed said that Ireland would represent “good value for money”.

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Alice Mansergh said that over the course of the year, the organisation will focus on “strengthening reasons to come to Ireland” and work with government and industry partners to “ease barriers”.

“The good news is that once we bring holidaymakers to Ireland, two thirds of them then help spread the word, through recommendations, stories and photography shared with family and friends,” Mansergh said.

Mansergh also called for a review on the cap at Dublin Airport, which she said will be “vital for access”.