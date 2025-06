ONE YEAR AFTER the establishment of the ‘Toy Library’, the sharing platform has announced that it has saved 1,700kg of plastic and recirculated 2,282 toys between 2,480 families.

The platform allows for families to upload images of toys their children have outgrown or no longer use and are happy to give away. Families can then browse the library of available toys and request a specific toy for collection. It’s geolocated, so will show toys around the user’s location.

“This is to give the interaction a local dimension and encourage a sustainable connection to the community,” a spokesperson said.

The Toy Library was set up in Co Cork in June 2024 to address the environmental impact of plastic and electronic toys, but also to provide a sustainable option for families and children.

The online library is not the first initiative of its kind: in Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, a similar library opened in 2020 that has its own premises. The Carrickmacross platform is a registered charity and is not for profit; in Co Dublin, a commercial edition of the same concept is also available.

Advertisement

Arthur Sheridan (12) celebrates the first anniversary of The Toy Library.

The Toy Library organises other events in locations across the country, and is supported by community and sustainability groups.

Founder of The Toy Library, Giorgia Anile, said that nine out of ten toys are made of plastic and can easily be discarded as children lose interest in them.

“Toys are difficult to recycle as they can contain materials that cannot be easily separated and which inflict high environmental impact.”

She said that it is “really encouraging” to see the social impact of The Toy Library within its first year and that is looks forward to welcoming more people to join the platform.

“Our mission is to redefine toy consumption by encouraging borrowing, swapping and reusing and it’s heartening to see so many families coming on board to help achieve this goal.

“The circular approach reduces waste, saves money and strengthens community connections,” she concluded.