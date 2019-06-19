This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Traffic delays in Dublin expected after Parnell Street incident

Motorists are advised to expect delays on approach.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 5:48 PM
11 minutes ago 2,182 Views 2 Comments
Parnell Street File Photo
Image: GoogleMaps
Image: GoogleMaps

DUBLIN COMMUTERS HAVE been advised to expect delays this evening after a road traffic collision on Parnell Street. 

Dublin City Council’s traffic management said the collision occurred on Parnell Street and that traffic was forced onto Luas Green line tracks.

The incident on Parnell Street has since been cleared but delays remain on O’Connell Street northbound. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays on approach. 

Meanwhile, Luas has advised people that there [are] delays with services operating between Busaras and The Point-Connolly.

