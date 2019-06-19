Traffic delays in Dublin expected after Parnell Street incident

DUBLIN COMMUTERS HAVE been advised to expect delays this evening after a road traffic collision on Parnell Street.

Dublin City Council’s traffic management said the collision occurred on Parnell Street and that traffic was forced onto Luas Green line tracks.

The incident on Parnell Street has since been cleared but delays remain on O’Connell Street northbound.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on approach.

Long delays on O'Connell St northbound. Emergency Services still responding to the incident. Avoid if possible. — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Luas has advised people that there [are] delays with services operating between Busaras and The Point-Connolly.