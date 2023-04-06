Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
This animated adventure film about everyone’s favourite Italian plumber, voiced by Chris Pratt, hit cinemas yesterday and already ranks high with audiences. Join Mario on his adventure around the Mushroom Kingdom and relive all your favourite memories of the games.
RottenTomatoes: 53%
IMDB: 7.5/10
Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, in a movie that was inspired by the files he left behind. This intense thriller is sure to give you mixed feelings when it comes out tomorrow, on Good Friday.
RottenTomatoes: 60%
IMDB: 6.2/10
Two sisters in 1940s England make a robot named Lola and try to use it to help the Allies defeat the Nazis, in this sci-fi-thriller. Told brilliantly through a found-footage style, this movie will have you gripped to the seat as Martha and Thomasina’s machine isn’t all that it seems.
RottenTomatoes: 100%
IMDB: 7.1/10
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site