Thursday 6 April 2023
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
2.3k
0
1 hour ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Illumination / YouTube

This animated adventure film about everyone’s favourite Italian plumber, voiced by Chris Pratt, hit cinemas yesterday and already ranks high with audiences. Join Mario on his adventure around the Mushroom Kingdom and relive all your favourite memories of the games.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube

Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, in a movie that was inspired by the files he left behind. This intense thriller is sure to give you mixed feelings when it comes out tomorrow, on Good Friday.

Lola

Movie Coverage / YouTube

Two sisters in 1940s England make a robot named Lola and try to use it to help the Allies defeat the Nazis, in this sci-fi-thriller. Told brilliantly through a found-footage style, this movie will have you gripped to the seat as Martha and Thomasina’s machine isn’t all that it seems.

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

  The Super Mario Bros. Movie (169)
 The Pope's Exorcist (145)
Lola (126)



Muiris O'Cearbhaill
