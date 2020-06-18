This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 18 June, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 8:30 PM
By Aoife Barry Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Hereditary

Source: A24/YouTube

If you haven’t seen this fantastic horror from Ari Aster, it’s finally on Netflix. The story of a woman who loses her mother, but at the same time is dealing with strange goings on in her own family – and house.  

The Hitch-Hiker

Source: Timeless Classic Movies/YouTube

Ida Lupino was one of the few women able to sit in the director’s chair in early Hollywood. This noir came out in 1953 and is described as “one of the era’s most shocking renegade thrillers’. It’s about two men who pick up a hitchhiker… a man who (surprise!) turns out to be a sociopath.

The Spy Who Loved Me

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

This classic Bond flick is on RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 6pm. Settle back for some Roger Moore action as he stars as James Bond for the third time. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them  (308)
The Spy Who Loved Me (158)
Hereditary (138)
The Hitchhiker (38)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

