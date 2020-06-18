Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Hereditary

If you haven’t seen this fantastic horror from Ari Aster, it’s finally on Netflix. The story of a woman who loses her mother, but at the same time is dealing with strange goings on in her own family – and house.

Watch it on: Netflix

Netflix RottenTomatoes: 89%

IMDB: 7.3/10

The Hitch-Hiker

Ida Lupino was one of the few women able to sit in the director’s chair in early Hollywood. This noir came out in 1953 and is described as “one of the era’s most shocking renegade thrillers’. It’s about two men who pick up a hitchhiker… a man who (surprise!) turns out to be a sociopath.

Watch it on: Mubi (which does a free trial)

Mubi (which does a free trial) RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 7.0/10

The Spy Who Loved Me

This classic Bond flick is on RTÉ 2 on Sunday at 6pm. Settle back for some Roger Moore action as he stars as James Bond for the third time.

Watch it on: RTÉ 2, 6pm, Sunday

RTÉ 2, 6pm, Sunday RottenTomatoes: 79%

IMDB: 7.1/10

Which one would you go see first?

