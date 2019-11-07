Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

The Good Liar

What we know

Helen Mirren stars as a widow who falls for a new man (Ian McKellen). But this new man might not be all he’s cracked up to be…

What the critics say

“The pleasure of “The Good Liar,” and it’s a major one, is the chance to watch Mirren and McKellen act together in a cat-and-mouse duet that turns into an elegant waltz of affection and deception.” – Variety

“It could be argued that the entire movie operates on the level of unreality — one in which juicy twists and melodramatic plot points are meant to be savoured, not scrutinised.” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: 50%

IMDB: No rating yet

Midway

What we know

A big-budget blockbuster about the Battle of Midway in 1942, directed by Roland Emmerich (Godzilla, Independence Day).

What the critics say

“Midway is nothing if not an aggressively basic reminder that America is only as strong as the people who are willing to protect it with their lives. Alas, those people deserve a far better tribute than what Emmerich has scraped together for them here.” – Indie Wire

“As you’d expect, Emmerich begins his film with a bang, with his own version of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Although it’s 18 years on from Pearl Harbor, Emmerich’s take doesn’t particularly raise the bar, lacking the scale and sweep of Michael Bay’s recreation.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

The Aeronauts

What we know

Based on a true story (with one character gender-swapped) – in 1862 a scientist and a young widow decide to fly higher than anyone has ever done in a balloon. We can imagine lessons are learned and challenges are conquered along the way… Starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.

What the critics say

“Inspired by real events, the film is at its best when it leans into the action-adventure genre; director Tom Harper smartly uses camera-shake and closeups to immerse the audience in the weather’s volatility.” – The Guardian

“With the widest of wide-screens, the most vertiginous of vistas, this hot air balloon takes to the skies and soars, taking the film along with it. From the ringing of church bells which echoes on high, to a thunder storm, to the silence of the atmosphere above, The Aeronauts is a delightful journey.” – Screen Daily

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

