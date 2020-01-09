This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 January, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 8:30 PM
43 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4956338

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Uncut Gems

Source: A24/YouTube

What we know

Directors the Safdie Brothers return after Good Time with a thriller starring Adam Sandler as a jeweller who gets involved in a high-stakes betting game.

What the critics say

  • “Adam Sandler gives a terrific, career-best performance as a Manhattan jeweller with a perilous gambling habit in a rollicking, high-energy thriller.” – The Guardian
  • “Taking place over the course of a couple of days, “Uncut Gems,” directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, hurtles along a narrow track over a yawning abyss, following Howard as he attempts to pay down his huge gambling debts by, of course, placing increasingly risky bets.” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Seberg

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

Kristen Stewart stars as actress Jean Seberg, who was targeted by the FBI in the 1960s because of her support for the civil rights movement and her romantic involvement with an activist.

What the critics say

  • “It’s a distressing, sometimes distracted portrait of a woman haunted and hounded, shamed and surveilled to the point of complete mental collapse.” – New York Times
  • “Her task, which she fulfills with terrific intent, is to chart the downfall of a resolute but precarious soul who was ill-suited to take the plunge. The movie’s larger mission is to prove that not an inch of that descent was of Seberg’s making. She was pushed.” – New Yorker

What’s it rated?

1917

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Sam Mendes creates a one-shot effect with this war movie about two British soldiers in WW1 who are sent to deliver a message that could save lives.

What the critics say

  • “Due to the insanity of the war — the horror and the madness — there’s a surreal quality to much of 1917, and for a large part of it the corporals’ quest feels like a dark The Wizard Of Oz, or The Lord Of The Rings — they are Sam and Frodo heading into Mordor, and soon after setting off they find themselves in a Hieronymus Bosch hellscape.” – Empire
  • “Whether the camera is figuratively breathing down Blake’s and Schofield’s necks or pulling back to show them creeping inside a water-filled crater as big as a swimming pool, you are always keenly aware of the technical hurdles involved in getting the characters from here to there, from this trench to that crater.” - New York Times 

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

1917 (408)
Uncut Gems (136)
None of them (117)
Seberg (12)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
