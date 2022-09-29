Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Blonde

Source: Netflix/YouTube

On Netflix: If you haven’t seen it yet, the much talked-about Andrew Dominik film Blonde (an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Marilyn Monroe) is on Netflix now. But should you watch before or after you’ve consumed every thinkpiece about it? That’s up to you… 

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

The wonderful Lesley Manville plays the titular Mrs Harris, who goes to Paris to pursue her dream of owning a couture Dior dress.

Pure Grit

Source: Frameline/YouTube

This documentary from Kim Bartley is about a young Native American bareback horse racer, and her dreams of becoming a champion.  

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

Blonde (115)
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (103)
Pure Grit (89)



