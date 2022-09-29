Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Blonde

On Netflix: If you haven’t seen it yet, the much talked-about Andrew Dominik film Blonde (an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Marilyn Monroe) is on Netflix now. But should you watch before or after you’ve consumed every thinkpiece about it? That’s up to you…

Advertisement

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

The wonderful Lesley Manville plays the titular Mrs Harris, who goes to Paris to pursue her dream of owning a couture Dior dress.

Pure Grit

This documentary from Kim Bartley is about a young Native American bareback horse racer, and her dreams of becoming a champion.

RottenTomatoes: Rating on the way

IMDB: 7.6/10

Which one would you go see first?

