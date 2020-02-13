Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Emma.

What we know

The fantastic photographer Autumn de Wilde directs her first feature – starring Anya Taylor Joy, it’s an newly updated version of the Austen classic, Emma. The screenplay is by Booker Prize winner Eleanor Catton.

What the critics say

“The outlying performances are excellent. Fresh from Upstart Crow, Gemma Whelan has the right class of open-faced ingenuity for Mrs Weston. Even those wary of Miranda Hart’s TV work will surely enjoy the combination of scattiness and vulnerability she brings to the ultimately misused Miss Bates.” – Irish Times

“For all her background in photography and music videos, first-time feature director de Wilde rarely goes overboard with ornamentation or style, nor does she dirty up the surroundings in the manner of Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice…” -Variety

What’s it rated?

Sonic the Hedgehog

What we know

This isn’t the first Sonic the Hedgehog film, but it’s the one with the most advanced digital effects. In this latest version, Sonic comes from another dimension but escapes to earth when bad guys go after him. Unfortunately he ends up on government radar and has to team up with James Marsden to escape their clutches.

What the critics say

“Sonic is funny and cute. His arc is that being on the run has made him lonely, so his friendship with Tom is important. They’re a mismatched pair who learn to care for each other. And as far as PG family films go, that’s good enough.” – Collider

“…it’s fitting for a character whose heyday was 30 years ago that the entire film should feel like such a throwback. This comes to the fore most clearly in Jim Carrey, whose performance is like the missing link between Ace Ventura and The Mask.” – Games Radar

What’s it rated?

First Love

What we know

Takashi Miike directs this love story-cum-gangster film about a couple who fall in love and get caught up in a drug smuggling scheme.

What the critics say

“As ever with Miike, the sheer profusion of material, the torrent of wacky creativity, means that there is always something to hold the attention. It’s bizarre and very unwholesome. But weirdly inspired.”- Guardian

“n spite of the tender title, First Love isn’t primarily focused on romance. It’s more about corruption, betrayal, and clashing agendas between amoral characters who are all doggedly chasing the same payout.” – The Verge

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

