Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

Missing

When June’s mother doesn’t come home after her holiday in Columbia, she must use her digital tools and online skills to track her mother down. This thriller, from the creators of ‘Searching‘, stars Storm Reid as June and Nia Long as her mother.

Evil Dead Rise



Described by IGN as “aggressively scary”, this new horror is not for the faint hearted. It tells the tale of two sisters, who’s reunion turns scarily deadly by the rise of flesh-eating demons.

The Diplomat – New Netflix Series

For fans of Bodyguard or This England, this might be the next series for you. An under-qualified American diplomat begins to play a crucial role in international crisis negotiations. Starring Keri Russel, Rufus Sewell and Rory Kinnear.

