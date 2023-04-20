Advertisement

Thursday 20 April 2023
# Cinema
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
1.8k
0
42 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Missing

Sony Pictures Entertainment / YouTube

When June’s mother doesn’t come home after her holiday in Columbia, she must use her digital tools and online skills to track her mother down. This thriller, from the creators of ‘Searching‘, stars Storm Reid as June and Nia Long as her mother.

 Evil Dead Rise

StudiocanalUK / YouTube

Described by IGN as “aggressively scary”, this new horror is not for the faint hearted. It tells the tale of two sisters, who’s reunion turns scarily deadly by the rise of flesh-eating demons.

 The Diplomat – New Netflix Series

Netflix / YouTube

For fans of Bodyguard or This England, this might be the next series for you. An under-qualified American diplomat begins to play a crucial role in international crisis negotiations. Starring Keri Russel, Rufus Sewell and Rory Kinnear.

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

The Diplomat (165)
None (145)
Evil Dead Rise (69)
Missing (48)




Muiris O'Cearbhaill
