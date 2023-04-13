Advertisement

# trailer watch
Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?
Here are a few options for weekend watching.
56 minutes ago

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.

Barber

EclipsePicturesIE / YouTube

Aidan Gillan plays Val Barber, a private detective in Dublin, in this Irish thriller with a huge Irish cast. Releasing tomorrow, Barber may have bitten off more than he can chew in his biggest case yet.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Netflix / YouTube

Netflix’s sequel to BBC’s The Last Kingdom hits accounts tomorrow. Alexander Dreymon returns to his lead role, in a fight for the crown to form a united England.

Air

MGM / YouTube

The story about the iconic Air Jordan sports shoe hit cinemas last week and is a major hit with audiences, with many admiring Ben Affleck’s performance. 

Which one, or none, would you watch first?


Poll Results:

Air (225)
None (163)
Barber (113)
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (48)




