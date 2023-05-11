Trailer Watch: Which film will you see this weekend?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.
Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Sequel to the movie Book Club, this comedy follows the four best friends to a hen-do in Italy, as one of them is set to get married. How will the 50-year-strong group’s dynamic change when Vivian, played by Jane Fonda, is married?
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
The highly anticipated Marvel classic is hit cinemas last week, marking Guardians of the Galaxy a trilogy. If the guardians aren’t successful this time however, it could be their last mission together.
The Mother
A deadly assassin leaves hiding when she finds out someone has come after her daughter who she hasn’t seen for years. Jennifer Lopez stars as The Mother in Netflix’s newest action film, releasing tomorrow.
Which one, or none, would you watch first?
