Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 30 April, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few options.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 8:30 PM
40 minutes ago 4,401 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5087997

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Source: Star Wars/YouTube

Ahead of schedule, the latest in the Star Wars franchise hits video on demand. 

The Assistant 

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Julia Garner stars as a young assistant who works in a macho, bro-heavy office. The film follows a day in her life and what she goes through. Also stars Matthew McFadyen (Succession).

Dangerous Lies

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Fancy a light enough thriller to fill the Knives Out shape in your life? Then check out this new Netflix original film about a young couple who inherit a house and discover its previous owner had some secrets. Stars Camila Mendes from Riverdale. 

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:

None of them (264)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (161)
The Assistant (113)
Dangerous Lies (97)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (5)

