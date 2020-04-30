Trailer Watch: Which film are you going to stream this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Ahead of schedule, the latest in the Star Wars franchise hits video on demand.

The Assistant

Julia Garner stars as a young assistant who works in a macho, bro-heavy office. The film follows a day in her life and what she goes through. Also stars Matthew McFadyen (Succession).

Dangerous Lies

Fancy a light enough thriller to fill the Knives Out shape in your life? Then check out this new Netflix original film about a young couple who inherit a house and discover its previous owner had some secrets. Stars Camila Mendes from Riverdale.

RottenTomatoes: No rating yet

IMDB: 5.8/10

Which one would you go see first?

