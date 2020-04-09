This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 April, 2020
Trailer Watch: Which film will you stream this weekend?

Cinemas might be closed, but there are other ways to watch. Here are a few.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 9 Apr 2020, 8:30 PM
58 minutes ago 5,230 Views 4 Comments
EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are due out in the cinema that weekend.

But with cinemas closed because of the coronavirus, here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services online.

Trolls World Tour

Source: DreamWorksTV/YouTube

Look, if you have kids you know you’ll be watching this film… It was supposed to get a theatrical release mid-April, but instead due to you-know-what we’re getting it on video on demand. It’s available from tomorrow (10 April). The plot this time? Well, trolls Poppy and Branch discover there are actually six different troll tribes, and set out to unite them all.

Netflix: Love, Wedding, Repeat

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Our own Aisling Bea stars in this remake of a French comedy. Told in the Sliding Doors/Blind Chance style, there are three possible endings to this tale about a wedding taking place in a very fancy gaff.

Coffee and Cigarettes

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Take the opportunity to watch this 2003 Jim Jarmusch film, which stars a whole heap of famous folk yapping about all sorts over coffee and (you guessed it) cigarettes. Deadpan and entertaining. It’s on Mubi for the next 30 days.

What are you planning on streaming this weekend? Tell us in the comments.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

