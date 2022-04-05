Five people killed in Hungary train crash after van drove onto rail

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
FIVE PEOPLE DIED in a train crash in Hungary today when a van drove onto the rail at a crossing, causing the train to derail.
All of the victims were passengers in the van which was carrying workers to work, police said in a statement.
“Five people died at the scene and more than 10 were injured”, the statement said.
The accident happened near Mindszent, 140 kilometres (86 miles) southeast of Budapest just before 7am local time.
According to Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing despite the stop sign showing.
“There were 22 passengers on the train, two were seriously injured, eight suffered minor injuries, several of the van’s passengers were killed,” said the MAV statement.
