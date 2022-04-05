#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 5 April 2022
Advertisement

Five people killed in Hungary train crash after van drove onto rail

The victims were passengers in a van that drove onto the rail at a crossing.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 9:06 AM
1 hour ago 3,323 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5730051
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary
Image: Csongrad-Csanad county police
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary
Image: Csongrad-Csanad county police

FIVE PEOPLE DIED in a train crash in Hungary today when a van drove onto the rail at a crossing, causing the train to derail.

All of the victims were passengers in the van which was carrying workers to work, police said in a statement.

“Five people died at the scene and more than 10 were injured”, the statement said.

The accident happened near Mindszent, 140 kilometres (86 miles) southeast of Budapest just before 7am local time.

According to Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing despite the stop sign showing.

“There were 22 passengers on the train, two were seriously injured, eight suffered minor injuries, several of the van’s passengers were killed,” said the MAV statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie