THERAPISTS IN IRELAND have warned that training may be inadequate for treating refugee clients.

A new study found that therapists may be apprehensive and unprepared when supporting refugees.

They said they needed appropriate supervision to prevent vicarious trauma, burn-out and compassion fatigue.

The study was carried out by academics at University of Limerick (UL), Dublin City University (DCU) and Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

The research involved interviews with therapists with a range of experience – from no experience to extensive experience – in treating refugee clients, exploring therapists’ perspectives on and preparedness for supporting adult refugees with trauma-related interventions.

The study found the need for therapist training and teaching to reflect the culturally diverse needs of refugees, and the requirement for therapists to address personal biases, issues of white privilege and “saviour” mentalities, and address systemic oppression.

Therapists interviewed also highlighted the importance of adapting therapeutic methods for refugee clients.

The study found this involved translating resources, learning clients’ languages, hand-delivering appointment letters, flexible cancellation policies, community integration and doing therapy near or in clients’ homes.

Therapists also found that experimenting with creative approaches including gardening therapy; dream interpretation; pre-recording psycho-educational content and therapy outside clinical settings, including their homes and walking outdoors, helped when treating adult refugees.

Dr Niamh Davoren, clinical psychologist at DCU, said: “It’s never been more essential that we consider cultural differences in therapeutic contexts and to ‘meet refugee clients more than halfway’, so to speak.

“It’s important to listen to the needs of psychologists and psychotherapists across Ireland so that we can provide the most optimal and meaningful trauma-informed therapy for those who have been forcibly displaced.

“A balance is needed to not pathologise the hardships faced by refugees, while also ensuring that psychologists and psychotherapists feel prepared and trained enough and, most importantly, supported enough within their networks and organisational structures.”

Dr Alice McEleney, assistant professor in psychotherapy at DCU, said: “Ireland is one of many countries that has welcomed substantial numbers of refugees in recent years.

“Refugees may experience reduced psychological well-being due to trauma and social exclusion.

“However, most refugees do not develop psychological disorders, and many find ways to rebuild meaningful and productive lives.

“Resilience in refugees is influenced by having access to culturally meaningful support in their country of resettlement.

“Our research highlights the need for innovative approaches to meet the psychological needs of an increasingly culturally diverse population.

“This requires ongoing training and professional support for psychotherapists, who can play a key role in positively assisting refugees and thereby promote a thriving multicultural society in Ireland.”