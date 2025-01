MOST PUBLIC TRANSPORT has resumed this morning, but some services have been cancelled or diverted.

Parts of the road network are affected by fallen trees and other structural damage in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Local authority crews were out early this morning clear roads and deal with fallen trees. Some councils believe the full clean-up in their area will take several days to complete.

With further windy weather on the way, there could be further disruption as already weakened trees and structures will be battered again, Cork County Council warned this morning.

⚠️ A series of Status Yellow Wind and Rain warnings have been issued for Cork for tomorrow and Monday morning.



A Yellow Rain warning will be in place from 5.00am to 5.00pm tomorrow. Heavy downpours may lead to spot flooding.



The first of two Yellow Wind warnings for strong and… pic.twitter.com/Z6TcMeeNQA — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) January 25, 2025

Rail and bus services

All rail services are operating except the Dublin to Sligo and Dublin to Westport/Ballina lines.

No bus replacement services are operating on the routes, Iarnród Éireann warned this morning.

The closures are due to a major power outage from the storm, affecting level crossings on both routes, as well as fallen trees on the Westport line.

Separately, northside Dart, northern commuter and the Dublin/Belfast services are affected by planned rail works today and tomorrow.

Some Bus Éireann services are cancelled, while others are not serving all stops on their routes.

The Cavan/Dundalk route 170 is suspended until further notice, while the route 167 Ardee/Dundalk service is suspended until 4pm due to a road obstruction.

Bus Éireann is posting updates on this page.

People have been encouraged to check for updates before travelling.

Dublin’s Luas is operating at normal this morning, while Dublin Bus had mostly resumed normal service by last night.